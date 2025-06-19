SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Сервис ГК «Дело» на Кубу получил субсидии
19.06.2025

Delo Group’s Cuba Service Gets Subsidy

    • The shipping service from Russia to Cuba operated by Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has been included into the RF Ministry of industry and trade’s subsidy programme, Delo said in a statement.

    The programme is aimed at compensating lost revenues from transportation of non-resource non-energy exports to transport and logistics operators.

    Due to this support from the Ministry, Ruscon offers a 25% discount for sea freight rates from Russia to Cuba.

    Containers are shipped from Delo Group’s terminal in Novorossiysk to the Cuban port of Mariel. The transit time is 40 days.

    Subsidies for transportation services expand options for Russian business in Latin America, Ruscon President Andrey Chernyshev said.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.03.2025
    Delo Group Invests 24 Billion Rubles in 2024
    Delo Group invested 24 billion rubles ($280.5 million) in 2024, up 33% year-on-year.
    2024Delo GroupInvestmentFinance
    0
    21.03.2025
    Ruscon Signs Up with Russian and Foreign Partners at TransRussia
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, signed a number of agreements at TransRussia in Moscow.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    10.01.2025
    New CEO with Delo Management Company
    Aleksey Lebedev was appointed CEO of Delo Management Company.
    AppointmentsDelo GroupTop management
    0
    12.05.2025
    Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupRuscon
    0
    24.04.2025
    Rail Service from Moscow to Perm Starts
    The transit time is 4 days.
    Block trainDelo GroupПермьRuscon
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.06.2025 Bely Rast Handles Millionth Container
    17.06.2025 Largest Container Hub in the Caspian Put into Operation
    16.06.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2025 Up 34.6%
    11.06.2025 International Container Traffic in CIS Growing
    10.06.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Down 1.7% in January-May 2025
    09.06.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2025 Down 14.6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •