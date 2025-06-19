Delo Group’s Cuba Service Gets Subsidy

The shipping service from Russia to Cuba operated by Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has been included into the RF Ministry of industry and trade’s subsidy programme, Delo said in a statement.

The programme is aimed at compensating lost revenues from transportation of non-resource non-energy exports to transport and logistics operators.

Due to this support from the Ministry, Ruscon offers a 25% discount for sea freight rates from Russia to Cuba.

Containers are shipped from Delo Group’s terminal in Novorossiysk to the Cuban port of Mariel. The transit time is 40 days.

Subsidies for transportation services expand options for Russian business in Latin America, Ruscon President Andrey Chernyshev said.

