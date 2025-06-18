Bely Rast Handles Millionth Container

Bely Rast terminal and logistics center in Moscow, a joint venture between Russian Railways and Liaoning Port Group, has handled its millionth container, the railway operator reports.

The 1,000,000th box was delivered by Russian Railways’ subsidiary RZD Business Asset from Liaoning in the framework of its Moscow Express service. The train left the station of Shenyang and crossed the border via the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli railway border crossing.

At present, Bely Rast has an annual capacity of 400 thousand TEU and has a market share of 12% in the Moscow region rating the third among the local terminals.

RZD Business Asset said they are going to increase traffic to Bely Rast via Zabaikalsk due to the major container terminal project in Zabaikalsk they are implementing.

Photo: Russian Railways