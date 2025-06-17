Railway Loading of Export Chemicals in January-May 2025

In January-May 2025, the loading of export designated chemical products made by Russian manufacturers increased, Russian Railways have reported. The railway traffic of such commodities was up 16.4% year-on-year to 2.3 mn tons.

The bulk of the chemical products traffic consisted of methanol, which grew 29.5%, sulfur, up 5.5%, and sulfuric acid, up 1.5-fold.

Most of the export designated traffic, 1.2 mn tons, up 26.1% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. 494 thousand tons, up 20.3%, was transported to the Northwest ports, 371 thousand tons, up 1.7-fold, to the Southern ports, and 358 thousand tons, up 3.4%, to the Russian Far East ports.

Chemicals export via railway border crossings increased 6.8% to make 1.1 mn tons.

The largest volumes of chemicals in January-May 2025 were loaded onto rail in Astrakhan, Perm and Tula regions.

