Крупнейший на Каспии контейнерный хаб
17.06.2025

Largest Container Hub in the Caspian Put into Operation

    • A new container hub, the largest in the Caspian Sea, has started operating in Aktau, the press service of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC reports.Largest Container Hub in the Caspian Put into Operation

    Built on the instructions of the Head of State in September 2023, the container hub was put into operation ahead of schedule.

    The project was implemented by NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (represented by its subsidiary KTZ Express JSC) jointly with the port of Lianyungang (one of the largest ports in China) and NC Aktau International Sea Trade Port JSC.

    The general contractor for the project was the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) consortium. This is one of the largest state corporations in China, specializing in the construction of transport infrastructure facilities.

    The opening ceremony of the container hub was held with the participation of the Akim of Mangistau region, the management of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, NC KTZ JSC, international partners and heads of logistics companies. The project participants, whose work and contribution contributed to the successful implementation of the initiative, were recognized with awards.

    Largest Container Hub in the Caspian Put into Operation

    “I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who took part in the project. The development of transit and transport potential is one of the country’s strategic goals. In this direction, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, together with KTZ, is actively working not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad. Over the 10 years of KTZ’s partnership with the port of Lianyungang, the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Lianyungang, the Khorgos Gateway Dry Port, and now the container hub in Aktau have been opened. This project is an important step in the development of transport and logistics in Kazakhstan,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

    The new hub will ensure the growth of transit opportunities and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as an important link on the international routes East-West, North-South and others. Modern logistics infrastructure, including advanced technologies that have no analogues in Kazakhstan, will significantly speed up the processing of container cargo. The start of the facility’s operation was marked by the arrival of the 100,000th container from China along the TITR route.

    Photo: courtesy of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service


  •  




