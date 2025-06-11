International Container Traffic in CIS Growing

International container traffic in the Commonwealth of Independent States increased 15.5% during 2024 to make 72.3 mn tons, Russian Railways said in their social media account. The entire cargo traffic by the CIS railways amounted to 1.6 bn tons.

These figures were quoted by Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov at the meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The railway administrations of the CIS countries pay special attention to ensuring seamless transit by the North-South International Transport Corridor.

During 2024, container traffic to Iran by the West route more than tripled to more than 5.5 thousand TEU while during January-April 2025 it more than doubled to 3.5 thousand TEU.

Container traffic by the East route of the North-South International Transport Corridor is also increasing. During the first 4 months of 2025 it exceeded 1.3 thousand teu, up 2.5-fold.

Photo: Russian Railways