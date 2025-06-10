SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
10.06.2025

Confectionery Export from Vladimir Region Growing

    • The assortment of confectionery exported from the Vladimir region is expanding and the volume is growing, the local customs reports.

    During the first 4 months of 2025, more than 1,000 tons of confectionery worth $2.2 million. Significantly, exports to the country members of the Eurasian Economic Union increased amounting to more than 6,000 tons worth some $18 million.

    Confectionery exports to China grew 34%, while exports to Uzbekistan doubled. Also, Vladimir-made sweets and biscuits are in demand in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Israel.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


    Related content
    15.04.2025
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-February 2025
    The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-February 2025 made $60.1 bn.
    2025ExportImportTrade turnover
    28.02.2025
    Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    The Government of the Russian Federation is implementing a ban on car petrol export w.e.f. March 1.
    ExportGovernmentPetrolRestrictions
    18.04.2025
    RZD Logistics Starts Export Shipments from Yuzhny Port
    RZD Logistics has started export designated shipments from the transport and logistics center of Yuzhny Port in Moscow to Southeast Asia.
    ExportReefer logisticsRZD LogisticsTest shipment
    13.01.2025
    Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the amount of tariff quotas for the export of ferrous scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025.
    ExportFerrous metalsQuotaScrap metal
    24.02.2025
    Coal Export by Rail, January 2025
    Russian Railways carried 16.2 mn tons of export designated coal in January 2025.
    2025СoalExportRussian Railways
    22.04.2025
    Rapeseed Oil Export from Siberia Growing
    Rapeseed oil export from Siberia demonstrated a significant growth in the first quarter of 2025.
    ExportRapeseedSiberia
