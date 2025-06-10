Confectionery Export from Vladimir Region Growing

The assortment of confectionery exported from the Vladimir region is expanding and the volume is growing, the local customs reports.

During the first 4 months of 2025, more than 1,000 tons of confectionery worth $2.2 million. Significantly, exports to the country members of the Eurasian Economic Union increased amounting to more than 6,000 tons worth some $18 million.

Confectionery exports to China grew 34%, while exports to Uzbekistan doubled. Also, Vladimir-made sweets and biscuits are in demand in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Israel.

Photo: Federal Customs Service