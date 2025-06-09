SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
В порту Темрюк введена в эксплуатацию акватория терминала по перевалке нефтепродуктов
09.06.2025

Oil Product Terminal Basin Operable in Temryuk

    • The basin of an oil product terminal has been put into operation in accordance with the permission granted by the RF Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport in the port of Temryuk.

    An area covering 39,074 square meters was dredged to improve navigation safety and allow vessels to pass to Berths 1, 2, Russia’s sea port property management agency Rosmorport reported.

    The oil product terminal project invested by Temryukmortrans includes two stages. The first one completed in 2021 included building two berths for handling oil products and shore-based infrastructure.

    The second stage provided for developing objects in federal property including the operational basin and navigation aids.

    The terminal capacity will make 2.1 mn tons per annum.

    Photo: Rosmorport


