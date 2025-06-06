SeaNews Information&Consulting
Проект дорожной карты по развитию перегрузочных комплексов в речных портах
06.06.2025

Transport Hubs on Basis of River Ports

    • A road map draft has been developed for transport hubs on the basis of river port in Perm Kray and Udmurtia Republic, the RF Federal Agency or Maritime and River Transport reports.

    Two river ports are considered for the project, Port Perm Ltd in Perm Kray and Port Kambarka in Udmurtia.

    Port Perm has a territory of 30 hectares and operates 10 portal cranes.

    Port Kambarka located 400 kilometers from Perm has deepwater berths on the Kama River capable of accommodating river-sea-going vessels.

    The detailed plan for developing multimodal logistics centers on the basis of these ports is to be finalized by the start of 2026.

    Photo: RF Agency for Maritime and River Transport


    Related content
    16.04.2025
    New Generation Inland Ferry Concept
    Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project.
    FerryInland shippingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    21.05.2025
    Transport and Logistics Hub Project for Togliatti
    An important advantage of the location is the vicinity to some major station of the Kuibyshev Railway.
    River portTransport and logistics centerTogliatti
    0
    05.06.2025
    Cherepovets Shipyard Delivers River Barges
    State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has taken delivery of the 13th RBD 4608 Design barge built at Cherepovets Shipyard.
    BargeCherepovets ShipyardInland shippingShipbuilding
    0


  •  




