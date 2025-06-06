Transport Hubs on Basis of River Ports

A road map draft has been developed for transport hubs on the basis of river port in Perm Kray and Udmurtia Republic, the RF Federal Agency or Maritime and River Transport reports.

Two river ports are considered for the project, Port Perm Ltd in Perm Kray and Port Kambarka in Udmurtia.

Port Perm has a territory of 30 hectares and operates 10 portal cranes.

Port Kambarka located 400 kilometers from Perm has deepwater berths on the Kama River capable of accommodating river-sea-going vessels.

The detailed plan for developing multimodal logistics centers on the basis of these ports is to be finalized by the start of 2026.

