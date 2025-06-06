SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
06.06.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 23, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Export grew by 40.2%, import by 31.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    13.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    Import grew by 96.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    09.04.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2025: Coal and Coke Down
    Export declined by 9%, cabotage by 9.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 19.9%
    Import declined by 41.4%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    05.06.2025
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Ore Up
    Export was up 5.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    30.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.3% in April
    Export declined by 10.6%, import by 7.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.06.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2025 Down 12.6%
    02.06.2025 FESCO Adds Third Vessel to FIL-W Service
    30.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.3% in April
    28.05.2025 FESCO Reports China Block Train Record
    28.05.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 10.1% in April 2025
    27.05.2025 TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •