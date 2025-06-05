Industrial Park instead of Fishing Port in Magadan

An industrial park is to be developed on the territory of Magadan Sea Fishing Port that has almost stopped operations. The project was discussed by the delegation of Rosmorport visiting Magadan with the local authorities. According to Rosmorport, the issues of towage, pilotage and icebreaker services were subjects of discussion.

Besides, a new sea façade is to be developed along the Nagaev Bay shore line, with major projects to improve the economic and touristic potential of the city and the region to be implemented in the area.

Also, a yachting marine is to be built in the Nagaev Bay for fishing and clever boats.

Photo: Rosmorport