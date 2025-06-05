SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Индустриальный парк «Рыбный порт Магадан»
05.06.2025

Industrial Park instead of Fishing Port in Magadan

    • An industrial park is to be developed on the territory of Magadan Sea Fishing Port that has almost stopped operations. The project was discussed by the delegation of Rosmorport visiting Magadan with the local authorities. According to Rosmorport, the issues of towage, pilotage and icebreaker services were subjects of discussion.

    Besides, a new sea façade is to be developed along the Nagaev Bay shore line, with major projects to improve the economic and touristic potential of the city and the region to be implemented in the area.

    Also, a yachting marine is to be built in the Nagaev Bay for fishing and clever boats.

    Photo: Rosmorport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    17.04.2025
    Two Berths Renovated in Tuapse
    Permits for resuming operations at the refurbished berths have were obtained this April.
    BerthReconstructionRosmorportTuapse
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.06.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2025 Down 12.6%
    02.06.2025 FESCO Adds Third Vessel to FIL-W Service
    30.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.3% in April
    28.05.2025 FESCO Reports China Block Train Record
    28.05.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 10.1% in April 2025
    27.05.2025 TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •