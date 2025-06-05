SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
05.06.2025

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2025: Ore Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.03.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2025 Down 20.9%
    Export declined by 23%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.05.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Declines 6.8% in January-April 2025
    In January-April 2025, Russian Railways loaded 370.6 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0
    12.05.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 19, 2023
    Export sales of both grain and coal remain very low.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    09.01.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2024: Piece Cargo Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    12.05.2025
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2025: Ore Down
    Export declined by 14.5%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    13.02.2025
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    Freight rates remain on the same level Azov and Black Sea region.
    Only for subscribers
    2025BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.06.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2025 Down 12.6%
    02.06.2025 FESCO Adds Third Vessel to FIL-W Service
    30.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.3% in April
    28.05.2025 FESCO Reports China Block Train Record
    28.05.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 10.1% in April 2025
    27.05.2025 TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    04.06.2025 Russia Extends Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •