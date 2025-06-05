Cherepovets Shipyard Delivers River Barges

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) has taken delivery of the 13th RBD 4608 Design barge built at Cherepovets Shipyard, the RF Ministry of transport said in its social media account. All in all, 20 such vessels are to be built.

The 600-ton capacity barge can carry mineral construction materials, piece cargo, 20’ containers in its holds as well as drybulk cargo like grain.

A week before that, the tugboat “Motorist Kazakovtsev” was launched at Cherepovets. The two vessels will be deployed between Cherepovets and Astrakhan.

Photo: GTLK