FESCO Buys Kaliningrad Terminal Operator

FESCO Transport Group has announced the acquisition of 100% in Portovaya Infrastruktura Ltd, the leaseholder and operator of Kaliningrad Sea Fishing Port.

The facility specializes on handling general cargo, solid and liquid bulk, and food products. The terminal capacity is 2.2 mn tons per annum including up to 100 thousand tons of refrigerated cargo.

The liquid cargo terminal of Kaliningrad Sea Fishing Port has a capacity of 420 thousand tons per annum. The overall port territory is 34.1 hectares.

FESCO operates the FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line (FSKL) service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad and has an office in Kaliningrad.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO