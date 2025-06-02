FESCO Adds Third Vessel to FIL-W Service

FESCO Transport Group has deployed a third container ship in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service between Novorossiysk, India and the United Arab Emirates.

The 962 TEU “FESCO Yanina” set sail from Novorossiysk on June 1, the Group said in a statement. Other vessels deployed in FIL-W are “FESCO Askold” and “FESCO Ekaterina”. With the addition of the third vessel, the total capacity of the service increased to over 3,000 TEU, the frequency was upgraded to fortnightly.

The rotation of the direct FESCO Indian Line West is as follows: Nhava Sheva (India) — Mundra (India) — Jebel Ali (UAE) — Novorossiysk. The transit time from the UAE to Novorossiysk is about 17 days, and that from India at least 21 day.

FESCO Indian Line West is connected by feeders operated by FESCO’s partners to Tuticorin, Chennai, Calcutta in India, Chattogram in Bangladesh, Karachi in Pakistan, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Mombasa in Kenya, Shuvaikh in Kuwait, Hamad in Qatar, Bahrein, Sohar in Oman, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and Durban in South Africa.

‘In the past years, non-resource trade with India, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the Indian ocean basin is growing thus creating new opportunity for business,’ German Maslov, FESCO VP, Liner and Logistics Division, commented.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO