Unmanned Trucks to Operate between St. Petersburg and Kazan

Unmanned trucks will start operating between St. Petersburg and Kazan in 2026, Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said speaking at a forum in Moscow.

Highway digitalization and creating corridors for unmanned road traffic are major projects in this respect, the Transport Ministry said in its social media account.

Unmanned trucks have already demonstrated their advantages on M-11 Highway and are currently being tested on the Moscow Central Ring Road. In future, this technology is to be deployed in other regions of Russia.

Photo: RF Transport Ministry