SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Беспилотные грузовики от Казани до Санкт-Петербурга
30.05.2025

Unmanned Trucks to Operate between St. Petersburg and Kazan

    • Unmanned trucks will start operating between St. Petersburg and Kazan in 2026, Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said speaking at a forum in Moscow.

    Highway digitalization and creating corridors for unmanned road traffic are major projects in this respect, the Transport Ministry said in its social media account.

    Unmanned trucks have already demonstrated their advantages on M-11 Highway and are currently being tested on the Moscow Central Ring Road. In future, this technology is to be deployed in other regions of Russia.

    Photo: RF Transport Ministry


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.04.2025
    More Unmanned Trucks between St. Petersburg and Moscow
    The fleet of unmanned trucks in operation has increased to 67 units.
    TruckUnmannedRoad transport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    30.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.3% in April
    28.05.2025 FESCO Reports China Block Train Record
    28.05.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 10.1% in April 2025
    27.05.2025 TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers
    23.05.2025 First FESCO Block Train with Sunflower Oil from Samara to China
    22.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •