30.05.2025

Russian Logistics Operator Launches Warehouse in Italy

    • Russian Logistics Operator Launches Warehouse in ItalyRussia’s logistics and warehouse operator BMJ-Logistics is launching a new consolidation and marking facility in Monza, just 18 kilometers from Milan, a key logistics and industrial center in Italy.

    The new warehouse will be used to serve both Russian importers and international customers, including companies engaged in fashion industry and FMCG segment.

    The new facility is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2025. Apart from this warehouse, BMJ-Logistics also operates warehouses in Russia, Germany and Latvia.

    Photo: courtesy of BMJ-Logistics


