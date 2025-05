In April 2025, FESCO Transport Group sent 82 block trains from China via overland border crossing checkpoints, more thab twice as much as during April 2024, thus breaking a record, the Group said.

Most of the trains (72% of the total) were routed via Dostyk and ALtynkol border crossings in Kazakhstan, the rest were routed via Zamyn-Uud in Mongolia.

All in all, 7.6 thousand TEU was carried.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO