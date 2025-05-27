TransContainer First in Russia to Implement Hybrid Reach Stackers

TransContainer has become the first Russian company to develop a technical specification for and acquire electromechanical reach stackers that combine the advantages of diesel and electric equipment.

The hybrid reach stacker is equipped with a diesel electric generator and an electric power unit, which consumes less energy than that of larger diesel engines.

The elimination of an all-electric motor eliminates the downtime required to charge it. Replacing the automatic transmission with an electromechanical gearbox, due to the more reliable mechanism, eliminates the risk of breakdowns and downtime due to a faulty automatic transmission.

Using the new reach stacker allows of reducing fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20%. It will also cut operational expenses and maintenance and repair expenses.

The hybrid reach stacker was designed to meet the operational and climatic requirements of the company’s terminal network. The first sample was successfully tested at the manufacturing plant in a friendly country.

After that, TransContainer acquired three reach stackers for its terminals in Nizhny Novgorod (Kostarikha), Irkutsk (Batareinaya) and Krasnoyarsk (Bazaikha).

Based on the results of the operations, the technical specification may be finalized, after which the company will decide on the purchase of similar reach stackers for its other terminals.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer