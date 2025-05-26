SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
железная дорога
26.05.2025

Russian Railways Consider Infrastructure Projects in Africa

    • Russian Railways are considering options to develop projects in African countries, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy CEO of the company, said at the meeting of the Expert Council for the Development and Promotion of Comprehensive Partnership with Africa.

    “Our cooperation with African countries already includes a number of areas and has a great potential. Russian Railways are directly involved in ensuring stable multimodal freight traffic with African countries, delivering cargo to ports in the Northwest and the Azov and Black Sea basin, from where it goes on to the African continent. Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, along with Middle East countries, are among the main destinations for Russian grain exports. Last year we transported almost 8 million tons of grain cargo to these countries”, the Russian Railways press office quotes Pavlov as saying.

    “Taking into account the potential for trade development, we see prospects for further extension of the North-South transport corridor in the direction of Africa with the creation of transportation infrastructure. We are ready to join this work together with interested partner companies,” he added.

    “We are studying possibilities of implementing projects to build and modernize railway infrastructure in Burkina Faso, Ghana and South Africa. We can offer African partners a whole range of services from consulting, feasibility studies and design to construction and supply of equipment,” Pavlov said.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.04.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-March 2025
    In January-March 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    20.03.2025
    Russia-China Rail Traffic Growing
    In January-February 2025, Russian Railways carried more than 30 million tons of cargo to/from China.
    2025ChinaFreigh trafficRussian Railways
    0
    15.01.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-December 2024: Coke and Fertilizers Up
    In January-December 2024, Russian Railways loaded 1,181.4 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2024LoadingRussian Railways
    0
    11.04.2025
    Skovorodino Railway Station Modernization Underway
    Russian Railways are completing the second stage of the railway station of Skovorodino reconstruction.
    ReconstructionRussian Far EastRussian RailwaysСковородино
    0
    21.03.2025
    FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators.
    AgreementAsian PacificCooperationFESCO
    0
    15.05.2025
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.4% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-April 2025.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.05.2025 First FESCO Block Train with Sunflower Oil from Samara to China
    22.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    15.05.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •