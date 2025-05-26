Russian Railways Consider Infrastructure Projects in Africa

Russian Railways are considering options to develop projects in African countries, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy CEO of the company, said at the meeting of the Expert Council for the Development and Promotion of Comprehensive Partnership with Africa.

“Our cooperation with African countries already includes a number of areas and has a great potential. Russian Railways are directly involved in ensuring stable multimodal freight traffic with African countries, delivering cargo to ports in the Northwest and the Azov and Black Sea basin, from where it goes on to the African continent. Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, along with Middle East countries, are among the main destinations for Russian grain exports. Last year we transported almost 8 million tons of grain cargo to these countries”, the Russian Railways press office quotes Pavlov as saying.

“Taking into account the potential for trade development, we see prospects for further extension of the North-South transport corridor in the direction of Africa with the creation of transportation infrastructure. We are ready to join this work together with interested partner companies,” he added.

“We are studying possibilities of implementing projects to build and modernize railway infrastructure in Burkina Faso, Ghana and South Africa. We can offer African partners a whole range of services from consulting, feasibility studies and design to construction and supply of equipment,” Pavlov said.

