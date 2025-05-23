First FESCO Block Train with Sunflower Oil from Samara to China

FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train carrying 1,700 tons of sunflower oil in flexitanks from Samara to China, the Group said in a statement.

The train consisting of 76 20’ units left the railway station of Zhigulyovskoe More on May 16. The transit time to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, will make 10 to 11 days.

At Vladivostok, the containers with sunflower oil in flexitanks will be loaded on board FESCO-operated ships and delivered to Xingang, Shanghai and Qingdao in China in the framework of FESCO China Direct Line. The overall transit time of the intermodal delivery will make 28 to 35 days depending on the port of destination in China.

The delivery is organized in the framework of the comprehensive FESCO Agro logistics service aimed for Russian agriproduct producers. The service offers transportation of both solid and liquid agriproducts in containers using liner bags, flexitanks and big bags.

Railway and intermodal transportation in the framework of FESCO Agro deploys mainly FESCO’s own transport assets.

