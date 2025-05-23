SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый контейнерный поезд с подсолнечным маслом для Китая
23.05.2025

First FESCO Block Train with Sunflower Oil from Samara to China

    • FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train carrying 1,700 tons of sunflower oil in flexitanks from Samara to China, the Group said in a statement.

    The train consisting of 76 20’ units left the railway station of Zhigulyovskoe More on May 16. The transit time to Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, will make 10 to 11 days.

    At Vladivostok, the containers with sunflower oil in flexitanks will be loaded on board FESCO-operated ships and delivered to Xingang, Shanghai and Qingdao in China in the framework of FESCO China Direct Line. The overall transit time of the intermodal delivery will make 28 to 35 days depending on the port of destination in China.

    The delivery is organized in the framework of the comprehensive FESCO Agro logistics service aimed for Russian agriproduct producers. The service offers transportation of both solid and liquid agriproducts in containers using liner bags, flexitanks and big bags.

    Railway and intermodal transportation in the framework of FESCO Agro deploys mainly FESCO’s own transport assets.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.04.2025
    Belarus Plans Test Shipments to China via Arkhangelsk
    Belarus is planning first shipments to China via the port of Arkhangelsk.
    ArkhangelskChinaExportБеларусь
    0
    18.04.2025
    FESCO Vessel Completes Antarctic Mission
    FESCO Transport Group has reported the successful completion of its 2024-2025 Antarctic expedition.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO исследования
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0
    18.03.2025
    FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    FESCO Transport Group has started calling Bangkok, Thailand in the framework of its FESCO Intra Asia Service (FIAS).
    FESCO ThailandБангкок
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.05.2025 First FESCO Block Train with Sunflower Oil from Samara to China
    22.05.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.1% in April 2025
    15.05.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •