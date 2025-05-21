Volga-Dnepr Starts Flights from Urumqi to Moscow

On May 19 an IL-76TD-90VD airplane operated by Russia’s cargo airline Volga-Dnepr delivered more than 30 tons of consolidated cargo from Urumqi in Northwest China to Moscow, the company said in a statement.

This is a third regular air service from China offered by Volga-Dnepr since 2022. The company also has flights from Zhengzhou and Guangzhou.

‘Urumqi is a driver of economic and cultural development of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and we saw interest in regular flights by that route for a long time. Prior to this, we offered chartered flights from Urumqi. At present, the cargo consists mainly consumer goods’ Volga-Dnepr said.

Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr