«Волга-Днепр» запускает рейсы из Урумчи в Москву
21.05.2025

Volga-Dnepr Starts Flights from Urumqi to Moscow

    • On May 19 an IL-76TD-90VD airplane operated by Russia’s cargo airline Volga-Dnepr delivered more than 30 tons of consolidated cargo from Urumqi in Northwest China to Moscow, the company said in a statement.

    This is a third regular air service from China offered by Volga-Dnepr since 2022. The company also has flights from Zhengzhou and Guangzhou.

    ‘Urumqi is a driver of economic and cultural development of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and we saw interest in regular flights by that route for a long time. Prior to this, we offered chartered flights from Urumqi. At present, the cargo consists mainly consumer goods’ Volga-Dnepr said.

    Photo: courtesy of Volga-Dnepr


