Transport and Logistics Hub Project for Togliatti

A working group met at the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) to discuss the project of a transport and logistics center to be developed on the basis of the Togliatti river port.

The Volga State University of Water Transport is in charge of the scientific substantiation of the project, including the assessment of the cargo base. Also, options for launching a regular container service are to be studied.

An important advantage of the location is the vicinity to some major station of the Kuibyshev Railway.

Photo: Rormorrechflot