Рабочая группа обсудила развитие транспортно-логистического комплекса на базе порта Тольятти
21.05.2025

Transport and Logistics Hub Project for Togliatti

    • A working group met at the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) to discuss the project of a transport and logistics center to be developed on the basis of the Togliatti river port.

    The Volga State University of Water Transport is in charge of the scientific substantiation of the project, including the assessment of the cargo base. Also, options for launching a regular container service are to be studied.

    An important advantage of the location is the vicinity to some major station of the Kuibyshev Railway.

    Photo: Rormorrechflot

     


    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
