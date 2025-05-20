Belarus Interested in Omani Ports

Belarus is interested in using Oman’s port infrastructure in order to develop mutual trade as well as trade with other countries including Africa. A statement to this effect was made by Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus Republic, in a meeting with Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, the Crown Prince of Oman and the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on May 19.

He added that after his visit to Oman in December 2024 the two parties exchanged a number of suggestions that can be laid in the basis of cooperation, and the priority that the parties are studying is trade and economic cooperation.

‘There are many aspects in Belarus that are of interest for the Omani party. We are interested in many aspects as well, including tourism, agriculture, export. And, your ports, via which we can work in the region, the press office of the President of Belarus quotes Lukashenko as saying.

Photo: press office of the President of Belarus