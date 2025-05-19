Sunflower Oil Export from Siberia Growing

According to the RF Statistics Agency, in 2024 Siberia harvested record breaking 1.456 mn tons of sunflower seeds, exceeding the 2023 result by 46% and accounting for 8?6% of Russia’s entire sunflower seeds harvest.

Altay was the main sunflower seeds producer with more than 1.2 mn tons, or 88% of the total Siberian region’s result harvested in 2024.

Sunflower seed oil production in Siberia amounted in 2024 to 356 thousand tons, up 20% year-on-year. Export of sunflower seed oil from Siberia grew 134% to 102 thousand tons last year.

Siberia-made sunflower oil was sold to 20 countries, China being the major importer with 81 thousand tons, or 79% of the total export volume.

Other importing countries included Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Kirghizstan, India, Viet Nam and the United Arab Emirates.

This year, sunflower oil export from Siberia continues to grow. As of the end of March, 13.8 thousand tons was exported since the start of the year, up 49% year-on-year. The largest share, 12 thousand tons, was designated for China.

Photo: Center for Agri Products Quality Control