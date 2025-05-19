SeaNews Information&Consulting
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 3 месяца 2025
19.05.2025

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-March 2025

    • During the first three months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 16.4 bn euro, down 7.3% year-on-year.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 5.4% during the period under report to 7.52 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 8.4% down to 8.93 bn euro.

    In March 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia increased by 3.8% year-on-year and by 11.7% month-on-month making 2.75 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 19.7% year-on-year and 12.9% month-on-month to 2.56 bn euro in March 2025.

    Photo: public source


  •  




