Paper Transportation by Rail Up 5% in March 2025

In March 2025, Russian Railways carried 793 thousand tons of paper, up 5% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account. 32.1 thousand TEU (+3.7% year-on-year) was used for paper transportation.

During the first quarter of 2025, paper transportation by rail made 2.3 mn tons, up 5.7% year-on-year, with 94 thousand TEU used, up 6.2%.

Russian Railways noted that the both results were the best in the company’s history, exceeding the previous March 2023 record by 2.4% and the previous Q1 2023 record by 5.3%.

The largest amount of paper was loaded onto rail in Q1 2025 from Irkutsk region (722.1 thousand tons), Arkhangelsk region (474.7 thousand tons) and Karelia Republic (244.6 thousand tons).

Export designated paper traffic by rail amounted to 1.4 mn tons during Q1 2025, up 10.6% year-on-year, including more than 1.1 mn tons carried via land-based border crossings (+34.9%).

