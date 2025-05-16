SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Самосвалы проехали по жд в разобранном виде
16.05.2025

OTEKO Implements 3D Printing

    • OTEKO has put into operation a 3D Printing workshop. During two months since the start of work, 90 details were made, and 100 more are to be printed.

    Additive 3D printing technology allows of creating objects layer by layer from various materials to a digital model, opening up new opportunities for rapid repair and modernization of equipment. This approach can significantly reduce equipment downtime and minimize maintenance costs, the company said.

    In case the technology continues to demonstrate a tangible economic effect, the company plans to expand production. Among the promising areas are the introduction of active camera printing technology for making more accurate samples, as well as the use of 3D scanners, which will significantly speed up the process of creating digital models.

    Photo: courtesy of OTEKO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.04.2025
    OTEKO Completes Building Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse
    One of the world’s largest
    FertilizersOTEKOWarehouse
    0
    11.04.2025
    AI Makes Vladivostok Smart and Secure Port
    FESCO Transport Group and NtechLab have completed the implementation of an AI-based multi-object video analysis security tool.
    AIFESCO InnovationSecurity
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.05.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    07.05.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 7.6%
    07.05.2025 Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •