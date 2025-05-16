OTEKO Implements 3D Printing

OTEKO has put into operation a 3D Printing workshop. During two months since the start of work, 90 details were made, and 100 more are to be printed.

Additive 3D printing technology allows of creating objects layer by layer from various materials to a digital model, opening up new opportunities for rapid repair and modernization of equipment. This approach can significantly reduce equipment downtime and minimize maintenance costs, the company said.

In case the technology continues to demonstrate a tangible economic effect, the company plans to expand production. Among the promising areas are the introduction of active camera printing technology for making more accurate samples, as well as the use of 3D scanners, which will significantly speed up the process of creating digital models.

Photo: courtesy of OTEKO