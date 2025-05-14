SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспортные перевозки удобрений по жд, 4 месяца 2025
14.05.2025

Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January-April 2025

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.04.2025
    OTEKO Completes Building Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse
    One of the world’s largest
    FertilizersOTEKOWarehouse
    0
    25.02.2025
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025
    Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025.
    2025ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    24.02.2025
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2025: Piece Cargo Down
    Export declined by 1.4%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    13.05.2025
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    Import grew by 96.8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    28.04.2025
    Spices Export from Urals Growing
    Since the year start, some 3 thousand tons of spices was exported via Urals Customs Administration.
    2025ExportSpicesUrals
    0
    02.04.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Slides 6% YoY in Q1 2025
    In January-March 2025, Russian Railways loaded 277.7 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.05.2025 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Slides in January-April 2025
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    07.05.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 7.6%
    07.05.2025 Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •