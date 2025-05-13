Railway from Pskov to Ust-Luga to Be Restored

The government of Leningrad Oblast in cooperation with Russian Railways and investors are working on an infrastructure project to restore the Pskov – Gdov – Slantsy to Ust-Luga railroad, Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexandr Drpzdenko told in his meeting with RF President Vladimir Putin.

‘We see the efficient operations of the port of Ust-Luga, and of the Baltic basin ports in Leningrad Oblast in general, so we are now working on the restoration of the Pskov – Gdov – Slantsy to Ust-Luga railroad’, the Kremlin press office quotes Drozdenko as saying.

He noted that the Pskov – Gdov – Slantsy railroad take some of the freight load off the existing railway, which is already overloaded and lacks capacity.

‘We expect that this railroad will be used to transport Belarussian cargo as well. We plan it in the framework of a public private partnership project,’ the Governor added.

