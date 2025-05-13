FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh

FESCO-operated “Sankt-Peterburg” made the first direct call at Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam on May 2, the Group said in a statement.

The vessel deployed in FESCO’s Baltorient Line (FBOL) service between St. Petersburg, China and India proceeded to the next port of call in the regular service rotation.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Mundra in India on May 13, with ETA at St. Petersburg in early June. The transit time from Jo Shi Minh to St. Petersburg is about 34 days.

Baltorient Line was launched in 2023. The service rotation includes Qingdao, Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian in China and Nhava Sheva an Mundra in India.

Via feeder connections, FBOL offers service to Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and other Asian destinations.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO