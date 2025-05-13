SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO выполнила первый прямой судозаход в Хошимин
13.05.2025

FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh

    • FESCO-operated “Sankt-Peterburg” made the first direct call at Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam on May 2, the Group said in a statement.

    The vessel deployed in FESCO’s Baltorient Line (FBOL) service between St. Petersburg, China and India proceeded to the next port of call in the regular service rotation.

    The vessel is expected to arrive at Mundra in India on May 13, with ETA at St. Petersburg in early June. The transit time from Jo Shi Minh to St. Petersburg is about 34 days.

    Baltorient Line was launched in 2023. The service rotation includes Qingdao, Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian in China and Nhava Sheva an Mundra in India.

    Via feeder connections, FBOL offers service to Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and other Asian destinations.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0
    10.04.2025
    FESCO Posts Higher Earnings for 2024
    And lower profit
    2024FESCO FinancialResults
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    17.04.2025
    FESCO Unloads 1,240 Tons of Equipment for Akkuyu
    FESCO Transport Group has unloaded a shipment of turbine and generator equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.
    AkkuyuFESCO HeavyliftNuclear power plant
    0
    18.03.2025
    FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    FESCO Transport Group has started calling Bangkok, Thailand in the framework of its FESCO Intra Asia Service (FIAS).
    FESCO ThailandБангкок
    0
    18.04.2025
    FESCO Vessel Completes Antarctic Mission
    FESCO Transport Group has reported the successful completion of its 2024-2025 Antarctic expedition.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO исследования
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    07.05.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 7.6%
    07.05.2025 Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    05.05.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2025 Down 5.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •