Регулярный железнодорожный сервис из Китая в Татарстан
12.05.2025

Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan

    • Multimodal transportation operator Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a regular rail service to deliver cargo from China to the Republic of Tatarstan.

    A container train departs twice a month from Chengdu Station (Sichuan Province) or from other stations in Central China. The train is routed via the Naushki border crossing and arrives at Krugloe Pole Station located between Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan Republic. The transit time is approximately 15 days.

    The service is primarily aimed for consumer goods, car parts, and equipment, although it can also accommodate prefabricated items, heavylift cargo, and chemical products.

    “The direct route from China to Tatarstan will significantly simplify and accelerate cargo deliveries for both residents and businesses in the region. It enables us to offer competitive rates along with fast and predictable transit times,” said Andrey Chernyshev, First Vice President of Ruscon.

    In 2024, Delo Group also launched multimodal solutions for delivering imports from China to Tatarstan via Far Eastern ports, organizing a regular container service from Nakhodka to Kazan.

    Photo: courtesy of Delo Group


  •  




