SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 5 месяцев 2024
12.05.2025

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 19, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.04.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 6.1%
    Export declined by 6.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0
    21.04.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 2.7% in March 2025
    Export was up 10.8%, import declined 1.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    04.03.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2025 Up 10.9%
    Cabotage was up 10.7%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    12.03.2025
    Rail Export via Sea Ports in January-February 2025
    Export designated freight traffic by rail grew 2.1% year-on-year during January-February 2025.
    2025ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    05.05.2025
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-February 2025
    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 12%.
    2025European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    20.02.2025
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2025 Down 2.7%
    Export declined by 1,8%
    Only for subscribers
    2025PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.05.2025 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 4.6%
    13.05.2025 FESCO Makes First Call at Ho Shi Minh
    12.05.2025 Delo Group Launches Direct Rail Service from China to Tatarstan
    07.05.2025 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2025 Up 7.6%
    07.05.2025 Global Ports Increases Reefer Capacity in Russian Far East
    05.05.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2025 Down 5.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2025 Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •