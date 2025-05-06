SeaNews Information&Consulting
Назначение в Мурманской таможне
06.05.2025

Chief of Murmansk Customs Appointed

    • Timofey Dyuzhev is appointed Chief of the Murmansk Customs w.e.f. April 30, 2025, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account. Prior to this, he was head of the South customs checkpoint of the St. Petersburg Customs.

    In his new position, Dyuzhev will be responsible for all the processes of customs clearance and customs control in the region of Murmansk customs activity.

    Dyuzhev started his career with the customs service in 2000 as an inspector with the Bratsk Customs, later, he was head of the Irkutsk customs checkpoint with the Irkutsk Customs, and head of the Istra customs checkpoint of the Moscow Customs.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


