Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-February 2025

During the first two months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 11 bn euro, down 6.8% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 12% during the period under report to 4.67 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 2.7% down to 6.37 bn euro.

In February 2025, exports from EU countries into Russia were down almost 11% year-on-year and up 11.3% month-on-month making 2.46 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 5.1% year-on-year and 13.8% month-on-month to 2.94 bn euro in February 2025.

