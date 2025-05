New Service at Global Ports’ Far East Terminal

Global Ports’ terminal in the Russian Far East has started serving a new regular container service from Qingdao launched by Admtrans, Global Ports said in a statement.

The route is served by 420 TEU “Youlian Shanghai” with a frequency of three times a month. The terminal in Qingdao is Huangdao Qianwan.

The vessel can take on board tank containers and up to 32 40’ reefer units in addition to standard universal containers.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports