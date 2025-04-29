SeaNews Information&Consulting
29.04.2025

Rail Timber Traffic in March 2025

    • During March 2025, Russian Railways carried 3.6 mn tons of timber and logs, up 6.3% year-on-year. This figure includes containerized timber traffic by rail, which increased 0.4% to 51.4 thousand TEU.

    Domestic timber and logs railway transportation amounted to 2.1 mn tons, up 8.4% tons year-on-year. Most of the intra-Russian traffic was roundwood and chopped wood.

    Export designated traffic made 1.3 mn tons, up 1.5%, including 1 mn tons (+3%) carried via land-based border crossing checkpoints.

    Most of the export designated traffic was sawn goods, chipboard, plywood and veneer. The major importers of Russian timber products transported by rail were China. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

    The largest amounts of timber and logs were loaded onto rail from Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk and Volgograd regions.

    Photo: Russian Railways


