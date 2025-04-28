SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспорт пряностей из Уральского региона растут
28.04.2025

Spices Export from Urals Growing

    • Since the year start, some 3 thousand tons of spices was exported via Urals Customs Administration, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    The assortment includes ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, bay leaf, curry, etc.

    Export of spices to Kazakhstan, Kirgizia and Azerbaijan is growing. Thus, 2.6 tons worth more than 30 mn rubles ($348.5 thousand), up 3.5-fold year-on-year, was exported to Kazakhstan. There are also smaller shipments to Belarus and Asian countries.

    The total value of spices export from the Urals region amounts to some 70 mn rubes ($813.1 thousand) in 2025.

    Photo: Federal Customs Service


