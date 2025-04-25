SeaNews Information&Consulting
Первый рейс нового сухогруза Волжского пароходства
25.04.2025

Volga Shipping’s New Vessel Sets Sail for Maiden Voyage

    • Volga Shipping Company’s newly built dry cargo ship “Leonid Bagrov” has set sail for her maiden voyage after loading wheat at Rostov Multimodal Port, the company reports.

    The “Leonid Bagrov” is the second vessel in a series of RSD71 Design ships. The first ship in the series, the “Konstruktor Yegorov”, started operating in a month earlier.

    RSD71 Design is an upgrade of RSD59 Design developed by Marine Engineering Bureau. RSD71 Design is universal, which ensures efficient operations both at sea with a deadweight of 7,154 tons and in inland waterways with a deadweight of 4,380 tons.

    The improved design of RSD71 vessels allows of expanding cargo transportation geography and deliver cargo to ports where RSD59 ships cannot enter due to their dimensions.

    The “Leonid Bagrov” is equipped with state of the art automation and navigation support systems including an IP-telephony system and a VSAT satellite communication terminal.

    Photo: Volga Shipping Co


