Строительство глубоководного порта в Архангельской области оценили в 375,7 млрд рублей
25.04.2025

Arkhangelsk Deepwater Port to Cost USD 4.4 Billion

    • The overall construction cost of the deepwater area of the port of Arkhangelsk is estimated to make 375.7 bn rubles ($4.4 bn), Arkhangelsk region Governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky said in a meeting on port infrastructure development for the TransArctic transport corridor.

    ‘The new port will be capable of handling vessels up to 75,000 dwt, with a container capacity up to 5,000 TEU and a draft up to 14.5 m. The potential cargo throughput is up to 25 million tons by 2031, and 100% of this traffic has been confirmed by shippers already,’ the regional government press office quotes Tsybulsky as saying.

    He added that the investment offer including the financial and economic model has been developed already. The investment declaration is to be submitted to the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport by the end of Q2, 2025.

    The overall cost of the project amounts to 375.7 bn rubles ($4.4 bn) including 116.8 bn rubles ($195.1 mn) for the land-based approaching infrastructure like roads, railway and a transport logistics center.

    According to Tsybulsky, the key partners in developing the project are Rosatom State Corporation, Eurosib, also, AEON Holding is demonstrating interest and negotiations with Chinese investors are underway.

    The project is to be developed in two stages. At the first stage, a container terminal for 3 mn tons and road infrastructure are to be built by 2028-2029. At the second stage, all the other terminals and railway access is to be built while the port capacity is to reach 31.4 mn tons per annum.

    Photo: Arkhangelsk Region government press office


