Док Амурец
24.04.2025

United Shipbuilding Corporation Starts Building New Dredger

    • United Shipbuilding Corporation’s ASPO Yard has started the construction of a 93.159А Design cutter suction wheel bucket dredger, USC said in a statement.

    The vessel is designed for dredging silt, marshy soil, sand of various grain sizes and suspensions, clay and gravel as well as for cleaning rivers and canals from sediment, as well as for building canals and other hydraulic structures.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 60.45 m;
    • Beam: 12.3 m;
    • Draft: 1.5 м;
    • Height: 2.97 m;
    • Dredging depth (min./max.) — 2/10 m;
    • Pulp line diameter: 550 mm;
    • Endurance period: 14 days.

    Photo: courtesy of USC


