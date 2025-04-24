SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
24.04.2025

Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2025 Down 6.1%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.04.2025
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2025 Down 35.2%
    Export declined by 50.1%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.1% in January 2025
    Import was up 9.8%, export up 17.4.%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Container ShippingPorts
    0
    04.03.2025
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-February 2025 Down 5.6% YoY
    In January-February 2025, Russian Railways loaded 180 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025FREIGHTLoadingRussian Railways
    0
    22.04.2025
    Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-March 2025
    In January-March 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased.
    2025ExportRussian RailwaysOre
    0
    10.01.2025
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2024 Up 3.3-fold
    In November 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 49.7 thousand TEU.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    21.02.2025
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 35.6% in January 2025
    Export grew by 40.2%, import by 31.9%
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.04.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Up 2.5% YoY in Q1 2025
    23.04.2025 Novorossiysk – Nigeria Service Planned
    21.04.2025 M-Line Adds Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad Calls
    21.04.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 2.7% in March 2025
    18.04.2025 RZD Logistics Starts Export Shipments from Yuzhny Port
    15.04.2025 FESCO Adds Indonesia Call
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •