Railway Loading of Iron Ore in January-March 2025

In January-March 2025, the loading of export designated iron ore increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic this commodity was up 13.3% year-on-year to 3.7 mn tons.

Eastwards, 2.1 mn tons of export designated iron ore, up 20.5% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

Westward export iron ore traffic was up 9.6% to 706.8 thousand tons, and southward traffic up 2.1% to 907 thousand tons.

The largest volumes of ore in January-March 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast, Zabaikalsk Kray, and Jewish Autonomous Oblast.

Photo: Russian Railways