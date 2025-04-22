SeaNews Information&Consulting
Беларусь планирует первые поставки в Китай через Архангельск
22.04.2025

Belarus Plans Test Shipments to China via Arkhangelsk

    • Belarus is planning first shipments to China via the port of Arkhangelsk. These plans were discussed during the meeting of Arkhangelsk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky and a delegation of Belarussian business circles.

    Belarus is an important trade partner of Arkhangelsk Oblast accounting for 52.4% of the region’s trade turnover with the CIS countries and 10.8% of its trade turnover outside the CIS.

    Aleksandr Pshyonny, head of the Belarussian delegation, said that this year test shipments of Belarussian products to the Chinese market via the port of Arkhangelsk are planned.

    Tsybulsky reminded that using Arkhangelsk Port for shipping Belarussian cargo was discussed in a meeting with Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, in 2023, and in 2024 a direct agreement between Arkhangelsk Commercial Sea Port and Belarus’ customs operator Beltamozhservice was signed.

    Photo: Arkhangelsk Oblast Government press office


  •  




