On April 19 the newly built nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia” completed her first towage task assisting the mv “Grigory Shelekhov”, Atomflor said in its social media account.

The vessels sailed 367 nautical miles in ice up to one meter thick from Cape Zhelaniya to Sever Bay in the Yenissei Gulf.

The icebreaker demonstrated excellent job in the Kara Sea and the Yenissei Gulf, Yakov Antonov, acting CEO of Atomflot commented.

Photo: Atomflot