Modernization Programme for Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard Approved

Andrey Puchkov, CEO of United Shipbuilding Corporation, approved the modernization programme of Krasnoe Sormovo during his visit to the shipyard, USC said in a statement.

The first stage of the programme is worth 7.5 bn rubles ($87.1 mn). It is to start in the second quarter of 2025v and will last several years.

The modernization programme covers several main areas: technological equipment renovation, overhaul and construction of new infrastructure facilities, including a pier, a paint workshop, etc. The fleet of special-purpose equipment will also be renewed, a new icebreaker tugboat and a modern large-capacity floating crane will be delivered to the plant. Considerable attention will be paid to the improvement of technological processes and the introduction of Digital Production.

As a result of the investment project, the shipyard will receive hundreds of units of modern equipment: gamma defectoscopes, robotic metal cutting lines, laser welding complexes and other equipment that will significantly increase productivity.

In addition to modernization of technological equipment and robotization of processes, organizational measures will be implemented to significantly increase labor productivity and reduce production costs.

Photo: courtesy of USC