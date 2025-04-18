FESCO Vessel Completes Antarctic Mission

FESCO Transport Group has reported the successful completion of its 2024-2025 Antarctic expedition. On April 16, the Group’s diesel-electric icebreaking vessel “Vasily Golovnin” returned to the starting point, Cap Town in South Africa after sailing more than 7 thousand nautical miles during a record breaking 124 days long voyage.

During the expedition the “Vasily Golovnin” visited India’s polar research stations Bharati and Maitri delivering supplies and researchers. The crew of the vessel also helped conduct research. When sailing back to Cape Town, the “Vasily Golovnin” took on board the researchers whose shift at the stations was over and evacuated technical waste from the stations.

This was the seventh Antarctic mission accomplished by the “Vasily Golovnin” in the framework of FESCO’s cooperation with India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO