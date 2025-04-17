Two Berths Renovated in Tuapse

Russia’s government port property management Rosmorport and Tuapse Commercial Sea Port have completed the construction and installation works of the first phase of the project aimed at renovating the port basin, Berths 9, 10 and the turning basin in the sea port of Tuapse.

The first stage of the project that provided for the renovation of Berths 9, 10 was realized in the framework of public private partnership, Rosmorport said. Permits for resuming operations at the refurbished berths have were obtained this April.

The work completed allows for the start of dredging in the port, which is planned in the framework of the second stage of the investment projects and is scheduled by the end of 2025.

On completing the dredging, the berths will be capable of accommodating vessels with a draft up to 13.3 m. Currently, the draft limit at the berths is 11 m.

Photo: Rosmorport