FESCO Transport Group has unloaded a shipment of turbine and generator equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Turkey, the Group said in a statement.

The total weight of the shipment was 1,240 tons ad included 139 units, the largest aggregate, the stator weighed 435 tons. The cargo was unloaded at the Eastern terminal with crane and trucked to the site.

The equipment is designated for the fourth unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO