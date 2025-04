In 2025, the largest mainline coal conveyor in Russia is to be put into operation on the island of Sakhalin, the regional ministry of investment, industry and external relations said in a statement.

The 23 km long conveyor, one of the longest in the world, will link a coal mine off the coast with the sea port of Shakhtersk. At present, coal is delivered to the port by road.

The project is worth more than 22 bn rubles ($255.3 mn).

Photo: Sakhalin – Island of Opportunities