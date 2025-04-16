SeaNews Information&Consulting
Концепт-проект речного парома нового поколения
16.04.2025

New Generation Inland Ferry Concept

    • New Generation Inland Ferry ConceptUnited Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project, USC said in a statement.

    The design is based on a modular platform principle adaptable to customers’ needs. The basic version is equipped with a diesel electric engine. As an option, battery-powered electric propulsion is available.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 32.2 m;
    • Beam: 12.2 m;
    • Draft: 1.75 m;
    • Main engine: 2х150 KWt;
    • Speed: 15 kmph;
    • Capacity: 14 cars or 6 medium-tonnage trucks and 94 passengers.

    Photo: USC


