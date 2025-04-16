New Generation Inland Ferry Concept

United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept inland ferry 00640 Design project, USC said in a statement.

The design is based on a modular platform principle adaptable to customers’ needs. The basic version is equipped with a diesel electric engine. As an option, battery-powered electric propulsion is available.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 32.2 m;

Beam: 12.2 m;

Draft: 1.75 m;

Main engine: 2х150 KWt;

Speed: 15 kmph;

Capacity: 14 cars or 6 medium-tonnage trucks and 94 passengers.

Photo: USC